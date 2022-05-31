Covid-19 pandemic leads to rise in smoking in Ireland after years of decrease

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a rise in smoking again in Ireland after years of a fall in the numbers of people lighting up with more teenagers and people from deprived areas now indulging in the dangerous habit, new figures reveal today.

New figures from the HSE show smoking prevalence increased from 17pc in 2019 to 18pc in 2021 following a period of historic decline .

The proportion of people who currently smoke reduced from 23pc in 2015 to 18pc in 2021 but the pandemic years have seen the first setback.

HSE public health specialist Dr Paul Kavanagh said: “This progress means it’s all too easy to think our work on tackling smoking is done, and following a period of historic decline, it’s worrying to note that smoking has increased in teenagers.

“Smoking continues to cause preventable harm on a large scale in Ireland, claiming over 4,500 lives each year. It’s clear that we cannot rest on past success. We need to double down on our efforts if we are to bring the harm caused by smoking to an end in Ireland for everyone.”

He was speaking on World No Tobacco Day.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin who as Minister for Health introduced the smoking ban in Ireland said: “Smoking rates have declined across the country, but it still causes too many preventable deaths and significant harm to the health of too many people today.

“I want to underline the importance of the ‘Leaving No One Behind’ campaign.

Read More

“We must continue to work together to maintain the progress we have made - ensuring no one is left behind in our goal of a Tobacco Free Ireland.”

He said: “People in more deprived areas in Ireland live 4-5 years less than those in more affluent areas. The causes of and solutions to these health inequalities are multiple and complex; however, smoking is responsible for over half of the health gap across social groups.

“There was a two-fold difference in smoking between the highest and lowest socio-economic groups in 2015 – 16pc versus 29pc.

“But in 2021 that gap has widened to become a three-fold difference -11pc versus 31pc, comparing the highest and lowest socio-economic groups respectively.”

He said the impact of smoking related harm is felt across society, and public support for ending this harm in Ireland completely is high and they say next steps must be taken to ensure that we leave nobody behind.

“Given the scale of harm, it is time to ask if we want to bring the continuing epidemic of smoking-related harm to an end, for once and for all. We put this question to the public to involve them in development of the new TFI Programme Plan 2022-2025. Three in four people want a “Tobacco-Free Ireland” for the next generation and see this as achievable.”

Martina Blake, National Lead, HSE Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, said: “As we recover from efforts across the health service to respond to COVID-19, work on tackling the epidemic of smoking related harm in Ireland will continue through this new programme plan.

"This second State of Tobacco Control Report tracks the activity and impact of the HSE TFI Programme including building and ensuring compliance with tobacco-product legislation through our Environmental Health Service, warning people about the harms of smoking and signposting QUIT services through our Communications as well as supporting our healthcare professionals to deliver life-saving stop smoking care while building smoke-free environment across health services and with wider partners.”

The HSE provides a range of services to help you stop smoking. Find stop smoking clinics and other services near you here.

Peer-to-peer support is available on the QUIT Facebook Page or on Twitter @HSEQuitTeam.