Covid-19: Nine more cases of UK variant detected but new strain responsible for less than 10pc of ‘concerning’ increase - Cillian De Gascun

Dr Cillian De Gascun, at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD. Photo by: Fergal Phillips.

It is not believed that that the new UK strain of Covid-19 is responsible for the recent surge in figures, as nine more cases of the variant have been detected in the Republic of Ireland.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, UCD National Virus Reference Laboratory Director, said yesterday that a small number of samples were tested for the new variant between December 23 and 29.

Nine new cases of the new strain were detected. Out of the 169 samples detected for this new strain to date, 16 have been confirmed, and thus Dr De Gascun said he does not believe this new strain is responsible for “the recent significant and concerning increase” in Covid-19 cases.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Further testing this week of #SARSCoV2 samples dating from #December 23rd to 29th has detected 9 additional #UKvariant cases in #Ireland. This brings the total number of cases identified @nvrlucdireland to 16 (of 169 tested to date).

"As a random, albeit small, selection of cases primarily from the community, these data would suggest that the #SARSCoV2 #UKvariant - at a proportion of <10% - is not responsible for the recent significant & concerning increase in #SARSCoV2 case numbers #Surveillance #StayAtHome

On New Years Day a further 1,754 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the Department of Health.

The figures, including 11 additional deaths related to Covid-19, come amid warnings that cases could likely reach 3,000 per day, according to HSE CEO Paul Reid.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland yesterday, Mr Reid said that coronavirus is now “rampant” in the community.

He said: “The virus is absolutely rampant now in the community. Everybody is at extreme risk of contracting the virus.

“Our health service is on what we would call now a high alert.”

Yesterday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The most concerning trend at present is the rapidly increasing number of people being admitted to hospital - we are now admitting between 50 – 70 people a day to our hospital system.

"Unfortunately, we expect this to get worse before it gets better. Our health system will not continue to cope with this level of impact.”

He also warned that the New Years Day figures are just the tip of the iceberg of the actual number of people who have tested positive over the Christmas period.

HSE CCO Colm Henry told Today with Katie Hannon on RTÉ Radio 1 that 15,000 people with symptoms per day are now being referred by GPs for testing.

He said that people should act as if everyone they meet has the virus.

“Act as if everybody you meet has the disease. The disease prevalence rate in the community are extremely high and are increasing exponentially,” he said yesterday.

“We know the virus is out of control.”

