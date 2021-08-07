Covid-19 Ireland: 1,828 new cases confirmed as cases rise to highest level since January

There have been 1,828 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health this afternoon.

This is the highest figure of daily cases reported since January 23 when 1,905 cases were reported.

As of 8am, there were 198 people in Irish hospitals with Covid-19, of which 33 are in ICU. This compares to 189 in hospital and 30 in ICU yesterday.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn yesterday confirmed that Ireland’s 14-day Covid incidence is now at its highest level since February with 386 cases per 100,000 people.

Dr Glynn said there had been 18,000 cases in the last two weeks and there was “significant uncertainty” in what lies ahead.

"There remains significant uncertainty in terms of the underlying trends, including due to the potential effect of the recent August Bank Holiday weekend on case numbers and referral patterns,” Dr Glynn said.

Donegal, Mayo, Monaghan, Louth and Galway have the highest incidence of the disease with over 500 cases per 100,000 people.

He urged people in these counties to exercise caution in the coming days and weeks.

"Although the link between cases and severe disease has been very substantially weakened through vaccination, it has not been completely broken, and unfortunately due to the high incidence, we continue to see an increasing number of people in hospital," he said.

There are dozens of walk-in vaccination centres operating across the nation today for anyone 16 or older who wishes to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

Among the thousands of people availing of the walk-in centres today was 87-year-old Mary O’Connor. Mary drove to the vaccination centre in Sligo to receive her first dose and is the oldest person to be vaccinated through the centres, according to HSE Chief Paul Reid.

"It was a pleasure and moving to meet Mary and to hear many of her lovely life experiences,” Mr Reid said in a Twitter post.

As of this morning, 77pc of adults were fully vaccinated but Mr Reid added that “rising cases still pose a real threat”.

“Two types of walk-in centres play a key role this weekend, i.e. to receive a first vaccination or a Covid test. Please avail as appropriate,” Mr Reid said.



