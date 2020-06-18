Covid-19 hero doctors may have no jobs from July

Junior doctor spokesman Dr Paddy Hillery said today that this was an opportunity for the Government to enhance our medical workforce

Hero doctors during the worst of the Covid-19 crisis are now being told they will have no jobs from July.

There is a lack of training posts for junior doctors who need to do six month stints in different hospitals.

The Irish Medical Organisation called on the Government to ensure that no doctor is left without a placement either during or after the Covid-19 pandemic.

It follows a survey of their junior doctor members who highlighted the problems they are having getting a training post from next month.

Three-quarters of those who responded saying they were having difficulty securing a job are incoming senior house officers who need to take up a training post in July.

Junior doctor spokesman Dr Paddy Hillery said today that this was an opportunity for the Government to enhance our medical workforce after years of substandard resourcing.

“We are currently faced with lengthy waiting lists, far too few doctors in our health system and a potential second surge of Covid-19. The Government must firstly offer temporary consultant locum posts to all doctors who have finished training, and also ensure that no other NCHD (junior doctor) is left without a placement to continue their training.

“With such an extreme shortage of doctors across the full spectrum of the health system, it is frankly unbelievable that the Government and Health Service Executive (HSE) would allow any doctor to slip through the cracks when our healthcare needs are so acute.”

He said this offer would also help existing NCHDs who are physically and mentally exhausted in light of Covid-19.

“Doctors across all specialties have answered the country’s call during the Covid-19 pandemic, in many cases to the detriment of their own health as they worked particularly excessive hours for the past three months.

“A key part of dealing with a potential second surge of Covid-19 is retaining our existing staff and attracting additional staff so that we can build a resilient workforce.

“Ultimately, this is about patients benefiting from quality care, which will not happen if junior doctors are left in limbo, unable to work and made unemployed.”

