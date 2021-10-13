The number of Covid-19 cases to be announced later today is expected to be as high as 2,066 amid rising concern at the spread of the virus.

With just nine days to go to October 22, when it was planned to lift most restrictions, a meeting of the senior officials’ group on Covid-19 today heard of growing anxiety about the cases and hospitalisations of patients with the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet on Monday to assess if the planned lifting of restrictions should be delayed fully or partially. They will look at whether some areas of protection remain.

The senior officials’ group includes the secretary general of the Department of Health, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn, and Prof Philip Nolan, chair of the epidemiological modelling advisory group.

There are 408 Covid-19 patients in hospital today, an increase of six since yesterday.

Of these, 69 patients are in intensive care, a fall of four.

The HSE has seen a rise in the positivity rate among people in the community coming forward for testing, rising to 10pc.

Some counties including Kerry and Waterford are seeing positivity rates of 15pc in people being tested for the virus.

There is concern at the increase in people over 65 getting infected.

Although vaccination of the adult population is at over 90pc, studies have shown the protection from infection in the fully vaccinated can wane after six months, although they continue to give strong protection from serious disease.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will decide on whether to extend booster shots beyond those with a very weakened immune system, the over 65s in nursing homes and the over 80s in the community.

Earlier today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he could not rule out some restrictions remaining beyond October 22.

The final decision on the last stage of reopening will depend on Covid-19 numbers over the next few days as well as Nphet’s advice next week, he told the Pat Kenny show on Newstalk.

“The Delta wave did not turn out to be as severe as we feared, but we have never managed to really get the numbers down in Ireland,” he said.

“The Delta wave swept across Europe but you see countries in central Europe that are now yellow and green zones and we are still in the red zone.”

It is now a pandemic of the unvaccinated and the numbers in intensive care would be at 25 if everyone was fully vaccinated, he added.

While he is keen for the full reopening to go ahead, the Tánaiste said he could not rule out the possibility of some restrictions remaining.

Meanwhile, there is concern among healthcare professionals that people are letting their guard down which could lead to a further “big spike” in covid cases in the coming weeks.

Clare GP Dr Máire Finn said she has seen a spike in presentations of people with viral infections and said it has GPs worried

“We have seen a spike in viral presentations...and that is a worry. People are reluctant to go for a Covid test,” Dr Finn said on Today with Claire Byrne.

“I was speaking to a colleague in hospitals yesterday, and it was alarming what she was saying about the intake and the presentations of sick people, Covid-sick people, and it is alarming,” Dr Finn said.

The Clare-based GP said doctors are seeing a complacency creep in among the public that the pandemic is over and people are letting their guards down.

“We’re finding ourselves having to challenge that in our practice. We’re seeing children present in our practice and do we insist on them having a PCR test before they come in or do we loosen it and if we do that, are we opening up other people to the risk of Covid?

“There’s a sense this emergency has ended and in fact it hasn’t, and we may be at risk of a big spike again,” Dr Finn said.

Dr Finn said that there is an “increasing uneasiness and nervousness” among healthcare professionals that their immunity from Covid-19 may be waning as they were among the first cohorts to be vaccinated earlier this year.

Dr Finn said while it’s great that the over-80s and nursing home residents over 65 have begun receiving the third dose, health workers will also need to be boosted.