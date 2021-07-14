Covid-19 cases jump to 783 as 13 more patients in hospital in Ireland

There have been 783 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This is the highest daily number of cases reported in the State since the end of February.

There are now 73 coronavirus patients in hospital and 20 in ICU.

The cases are up significantly on 589 yesterday, when there were 62 people in hospital with the disease and 17 in intensive care.

It means there are 13 more Covid-19 patients in hospital compared to yesterday’s figures.

A total of 12 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in June and one in July.

The 14-day moving average of the disease in Ireland is now just over 150 per 100,000 of population, which is up 50pc on two weeks ago.

Ireland currently has one of the lowest numbers of people in hospital or intensive care with coronavirus per million population, according to the health watchdog.

Only the Czech Republic, Denmark, Israel and Norway have fewer Covid-19 patients in hospital.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) published an updated international review submitted to the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on public health measures and strategies to limit the spread of the virus.

HIQA found that restrictions continue to be eased across 18 of the 19 countries included in the review.

The exception was Portugal, where regional Covid-19 restrictions have been reintroduced.

HIQA said the pace of easing was noted to differ, as did the requirements to access certain services and facilities, and to attend events.

Similarly, the numbers allowed at private and public gatherings varied widely.

Since April, all of the reviewed countries have experienced falls in their rates of Covid-19 hospital and intensive care admissions as well as reductions in the number of deaths.