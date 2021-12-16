Covid-19: Boosters, Omicron variant and vaccination centres – seven things we learned from today's HSE briefing

In a bid to boost the country, the HSE will be extending hours in vaccination centres and opening up the registration portal earlier than expected for younger cohorts.

This comes as the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) met today to discuss the threat of the Omicron variant.

At the weekly HSE briefing this evening, the team discussed booster vaccines, the vaccination programme for children, and just how big of a threat the Omicron variant is.

Here are the seven main takeaways from today’s meeting:

1. People aged 40-49 will be offered a booster vaccine from December 27

From December 27 people aged 40-49 will be eligible to get a booster vaccine, HSE Chief Paul Reid confirmed. This is three weeks earlier than originally expected.

He also said that pregnant women will be offered a booster from this weekend.

2. Vaccinations for children aged 5-11 will begin in paediatric hospitals next week

The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) for use in children aged five to 11-years-old.

The programme will commence in paediatric hospitals from next week.

Then, all high-risk children will be offered to register for the vaccine on the portal from December 28 while the programme will be rolled out to all children in this age group from January 10 onwards.

Dr Lucy Jessop, Director of Public Health at the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, said Niac “very strongly recommends” the vaccine for children aged 5-11 who have underlying conditions, who are living with a younger child with complex medical needs, or who are living with someone who is immunocompromised.

She said this list includes “chronic lung diseases, liver, heart diseases, neurological diseases, cancer, sickle cell disease, obesity, children who are immunocompromised or may have intellectual disabilities, or diabetes.”

Dr Jessop said parents who believe their child is in a high-risk category should register them for a vaccine when the portal opens.

3. Children will receive a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Children will still receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days apart, however, it will be a lower dose (10 micrograms) compared to adults.

Although adults must wait six months after contracting Covid-19 to receive a vaccine, Dr Jessop said children must only wait four weeks.

Niac has also recommended that children do not receive any other vaccines 14 days before getting the coronavirus jab.

The 15-minute observation window post-vaccination will remain for children.

Vaccination centres will also have specials clinics for children with quieter times being offered for those with additional needs.

Dr Jessop said children should bring “their favourite toy, a book or ear defenders” along to the vaccine appointment.

4. Opening hours for vaccination centres will be extended to 12 hours from the end of this week

From the end of this week mass vaccination centres will be open from 8am-8pm seven days a week in a bid to accelerate the booster programme.

“In the interest of vaccinating people as quickly as possible we encourage you to either go to one of our centres that are facilitating walk in clinics,” Mr Reid said.

"Look at HSE.ie and you will see the walk-in availability times.”

5. If you wish to receive your vaccine in a pharmacy you must contact them

Mr Reid said although there is no need to contact the HSE or your GP to schedule a booster appointment, those that wish to receive theirs in a pharmacy must contact the pharmacy in question.

When it is your time to be called for a booster, the HSE chief said “you will receive an appointment from either a vaccination centre or your GP, you should avail of the first appointment offered.

"We will contact you or your GP will contact you, you do not need to contact your GP or the HSE.

“Or, you can contact your local pharmacy that is participating in the programme and they will arrange an appointment for you."

6. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will potentially receive a booster before peers who got two doses

Those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will potentially receive a booster before their peers who got a two-dose vaccine.

Niac has recommended that those who received the one-dose jab be offered the booster alongside the 30 to 39-year-old cohort, even if they are younger than this.

There had been discussions that those who were administered the Johnson & Johnson should be offered a booster soon, as their immunity is likely waning.

However, Dr Jessop said Niac has not recommended those that received the Johnson & Johnson jab to get a booster any sooner than the 30 to 39-year-old cohort, as those over the age of 40 are still more at risk than the younger cohort that received the one-dose jab.

Dr Jessop said: “The Niac advice we have at the moment is they should be vaccinated with the 30 to 39-year-olds, so once we get down to that age group that’s when they’ll be offered them.

“There is no updated advice that I’m aware of that’s any different to that.”

7. The WHO is coming to the conclusion that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than Delta

The HSE’s Chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said the European Centre for Disease and Control (ECDC) undertook a risk assessment of the Omicron variant and said its impact is “very high”.

“The ECDC has looked at how much more transmissible is Omicron and how effective are vaccines, what are the risks of infection and other properties of the variant,” he said.

“The probability of further spread is very high, the impact of the spread is very high, the risk to public health is very high and so far over 2,500 cases have been identified in the EU and there is an increased number not associated with travel, we are seeing secondary outbreaks.”

“The World Health Organization (WHO) in their update yesterday said they are definitely coming to the conclusion that this variant has a big growth advantage over the Delta variant.”

Dr Henry referenced twice during today’s briefing that the WHO’s David Nabarro said he has “never been more concerned” than he is now about Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

He said the Omicron variant presents an “emergency situation” for the NHS and health services across the world.