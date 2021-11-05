Covid-19: 3,903 new cases described as ‘very concerning’ by Dr Tony Holohan

People are being urged to work from home where possible as Covid-19 figures continued to soar with 3,903 new cases reported today.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has described the latest figures as ‘concerning,’ with 463 patients hospitalised, of whom 76 are in intensive care.

"Today we are reporting 3,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19,” Dr Holohan said.

"This is a very concerning figure and a stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious. This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic.”

Dr Holohan added that there is “some good news” in that the number of people per 1,000 cases requiring hospitalisation and critical care as a result of Covid-19 has reduced.

Meanwhile Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that while the Government’s position, which saw workers return to their offices on October 19, had not changed, “the essential message is that if people can work from home they should.”

Despite soaring Covid case numbers, Mr Varadkar said he did not anticipate a change to the government Work Safely Protocol issued ahead of the mass return of office-based workers two weeks ago.

However, he acknowledged the current situation is “fragile” and said he would “very much encourage employers and employees to work together.”

“If people can work from home, they should, but it is still allowed and possible to return to offices for a particular business purpose.

“So for example for training and induction and meetings; for things that can’t be done as well when based at home.

“And we do appreciate, sometimes people in certain circumstances, perhaps for mental health reasons, wish to come into the office once a week; or people who live in crowded accommodation and don’t have an appropriate work station at home.

“The general advice is to work from home where possible, but there are common-sense exceptions as well.”

Speaking at the official opening of a new extension of GMIT Galway’s Innovation Hub and new Medical Imaging Suite, Mr Varadkar warned that while further restrictions this winter were unlikely, he feared next winter with vaccine and natural immunity waning, the public health picture could deteriorate.

“I think if we have learned anything from the pandemic is that nobody can predict the future. And this virus does keep surprising us.

“But what we anticipate is that because of the immunity from vaccines, and also infection acquired immunity is that we will reach a point over the next couple of weeks where infections will start falling.

“But pandemics never end; they tend to fizzle out, but I would be confident we will get through the winter, and we will be in a much better place next spring and summer.

“But of course, next winter, this virus, which is now endemic, will appear again, and at that point, the vaccine immunity has waned, your natural immunity has waned, and you could see outbreaks again.

“This is a pandemic that is not going to end one day.

“We will never be able to declare mission accomplished. But I do think if we get through this winter, then Spring and Summer will be very normal, much more like what we were used to before the pandemic.

“But we can’t rule out running into difficulties next winter again.

“And that is the nature of respiratory viruses. The Spanish flu was caused by a strain of influenza that still comes around now and then to cause trouble, unfortunately.”

“The situation is fragile, but it is also stable. The cases are very high and continuing to rise; we are expecting them to rise over the coming days.

“It’s important to say we will never make any decision based on cases alone. We will always look at other factors- the number of people in hospital and ICU, for example.

“And thankfully, that has been relatively stable. That gives us confidence the vaccine wall is holding.”

The Tánaiste acknowledged the country had reached a point in the pandemic where public health advice can be confusing as we learn to live with Covid.

“I appreciate the public health advice can be confusing for people.

“The easiest advice when it comes to public health advice is binary, (either say) stay at home or behave as if things were before the pandemic.

“What is more complicated is actually what we are asking people to do now, and that is to try to live our normal lives but do it in a way that is a bit different to how we did in the past.

“That’s a more complicated message.

“It would be so much easier for politicians and doctors and health experts to give binary advice like that, but that’s not actually what we need; we are trying to live with Covid.”



