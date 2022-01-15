There have been 14,555 new PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed and 5,406 people registered a positive antigen result on the HSE online portal.

The portal where people can register a positive antigen result is operational from Friday.

This brings the total number of positive cases reported today to 19,961.

On Friday, there were 17,065 PCR-confirmed cases, down from an all-time high of 26,122 on January 8.

As of 8am today, 940 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, a drop of 80 from Friday while ICU cases increased by six to 89 in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said medical grade or FFP2 masks are now recommended for use by:

- Anyone 13 years and older who is a confirmed case, a close contact or who has symptoms suggestive of COVID-19

- Over 60s and vulnerable people of all ages in indoor or crowded outdoor places

- Anyone visiting a healthcare setting or when visiting those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 in any setting

“As people get familiar with the latest public health advice on isolation and restriction of movements for cases and close contacts, the importance of other protective measures should not be disregarded,” Dr Holohan said.

“In particular, this latest guidance places an increased emphasis on the use by cases and close contacts of higher-grade face masks, as opposed to cloth masks. Other protective measures including strict limiting of social contacts are also advised for the full 10 days following a confirmed Covid-19 infection or close contact. These combined measures are intended to offset any increase in risk of transmission that may result from the reduction and or removal of the requirement to self-isolate or restrict movements.

“Masks can play a key role in reducing transmission of Covid-19 if made correctly, well fitted and worn properly – that is they cover the nose, mouth and chin.

“By layering up on the basic public health measures, including vaccination, we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and continue to protect ourselves and our loved ones from infection. Continue to practise social distancing and good hand hygiene, work from home unless necessary to attend, avoid crowds and ensure indoor spaces and public transport are ventilated (open windows).”

The latest Covid-19 data suggests Ireland can feel "great hope", Health Service Executive chief executive Paul Reid has said.

Mr Reid said on Saturday that "a consistent set of Covid-19 trends give great hope".

He added that the number of people in hospital with the virus has fallen to 940.

The number of people in hospital had risen above 1,000 in recent days, prompting concern among health officials.

Mr Reid tweeted: "Fewer patients on oxygen support. GP referrals & overall cases down.

"Booster vaccines and the public's response have so far eased the worst impacts."

He again urged people to get a booster jab.