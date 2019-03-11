Couples get baby or money back, vows IVF clinic

An IVF clinic is offering Irish couples their money back if they don't have a baby.

Sims IVF Group said the new refund programme from UK company Access Fertility will give its patients "peace of mind" by removing the financial uncertainty that IVF can bring.

It said it defines success as having a baby and not just getting pregnant.

The refund is available to women under the age of 40 who are using their own eggs. It includes three fresh embryo cycles of IVF and unlimited frozen embryo IVF cycles.

Sims says that while the chances of success vary between patients, particularly according to the woman's age, on average about 28pc of patients will have a baby after one attempt at standard IVF.

Different levels of refunds are available, on 50pc, 70pc and 100pc money-back terms, and this determines the fee which is paid upfront.

It said, for instance, women under the age of 35 can have three IVF cycles with a full refund for €15,000.

Ash Carroll-Miller, CEO and founder of Access Fertility, which has been operating in the UK for a number of years, said: "Our programmes remove the huge financial uncertainty that can turn IVF into a high-risk choice.

"Our patients can start treatment safe in the knowledge they will either have a baby or get their fee refunded.

"They will not end up in a situation where they have spent their life savings on unsuccessful treatment."

Dr John Kennedy, medical director at Sims IVF, said the refund programme recognises the fact that undergoing IVF can be a stressful time, both personally and financially.

He said knowing their money will be refunded if the IVF is unsuccessful "allows people to focus on the health and wellbeing aspects of the treatment and their plans for a baby".

Irish Independent