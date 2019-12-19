Couples facing fertility problems to benefit from new €2m support fund

Couples who are experiencing fertility problems are to receive support from a €2m fund, Health Minister Simon Harris will announce today.

The fund will be aimed at offering financial support for men and women to have a consultation and undergo diagnostic tests to find out what is preventing them from having children.

The move is part of a first step to develop publicly-funded clinics offering fertility treatments, such as IVF, to help women have a baby.

The minister will today ask the Government to publicly commit to funding a model of care for infertility to be developed as part of the public health system. The Government is getting an update on the drafting of the comprehensive legislative framework for assisted human reproduction (AHR).

