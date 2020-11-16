| 7.5°C Dublin

Couple at centre of tragic abortion case tell Taoiseach ‘we are being kept in the dark’

The National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street, Dublin. Photo: Courtpix Expand

Close

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The couple at the centre of the tragic abortion case at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street have personally written to Taoiseach Micheál Martin outlining their distress that a review of the case is still unable to get under way.

The couple were told in March last year, after two tests, that their much-wanted unborn baby had a fatal foetal abnormality and would not survive.

This led to the harrowing decision to have a termination, but they were left distraught when a more advanced test later showed the baby was healthy.

