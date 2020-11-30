| 8°C Dublin

Cost of health cover to rise for more than a million customers

Families face paying up to €160 more to renew on same plans

Families face paying up to €160 more to renew on the same plans. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

More than one million health insurance customers are facing higher premiums when they renew their policies in the coming weeks.

Families face paying up to €160 more to renew on the same plans, while couples who are on some of the more expensive plans favoured by older people are set to be hit with additional annual costs of up to €266.

Consumers have also been warned that some plans are being scrapped, with the alternatives being offered set to cost more.

