Cost of cyber-attack could be more than €100m, HSE chief Paul Reid says

The cost of the cyber-attack on the HSE could come to at least €100 million, health service chief executive Paul Reid has said.

At the HSE’s weekly briefing today, Mr Reid said: “€100 million will be a smaller figure in terms of the total cost of this”, which would consist of the initial cost of getting services back up and running, and then more to cover the impact on services.

The HSE said the cyber-attack will hit services for some time to come.

There is a still a very high risk that personal patient data will be released on the web by the cyber-crimimals who willl try to recover their costs by selling it on.

HSE chief operations officer Ann O’Connor said some progress had been made in the last 48 hours and a limited radiotherapy service is back in Galway although there is still none in Cork.

Chemotherapy services are back between 80 to 100pc.

There are 28 laboratories online with a limited service, and 16 offline.

But many patient samples sent to labs over the last two weeks are still without a diagnosis.

Mr Reid said: “We are a long way away from getting back to having all of our services up and running for all our patients.”

A number of hospitals are able to operate in their own bubble but not connect with other hospitals.

He said that he is open to an independent assessment of the circumstances and background to the attack amid criticism that the service was not properly protected.

The HSE board is finalising details around this kind of inquiry, he added.

The briefing also heard that cases of the so-called Indian variant of coronavirus - described as the ‘black cloud’ hanging over the road out of lockdown - have jumped to 97, a rise of 25 in less than a week, it emerged today.

The B.1.617.2 variant first identified in India, spreads faster than other variants and there are fears that it could lead to a surge as the country opens further.

It comes as the weekly HSE briefing was told there will be dip in delivery of vaccines in the first two weeks of June - although the race is between vaccines and variants.

However, with most older people vaccinated, the number of deaths from Covid has fallen to eight in the last fortnight.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said it is important to get through the vaccine roll-out quickly before the variant gets a foothold here.

However, HSE chief executive Paul Reid confirmed that supplies of the Johnson & Johnson jab will halved at best in June and deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccine are uncertain.

The target for next week is to administer between 260,000 to 280,000 doses.

That is down on this week’s number of around 300,000.

To date 2.6 million vaccines have been administered, including 800,000 second doses.

On the Covid-19 situation generally, the briefing was told that around 80pc of daily cases of the virus are in people under 45, who are less vulnerable than older age groups.

There are 39 Covid-19 patients in intensive care but the overall number hospitalised is now under 100.

The link between daily cases and a significant amount of harm in terms of illness or hospitalisation has been broken because so many older age groups are now vaccinated.

There has been a collapse in the number of deaths from the virus with eight fatalities in the last fortnight.