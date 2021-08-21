Coronavirus Ireland: 2,125 cases confirmed as 259 patients in hospital 

A further 2,125 Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health of today.

This is the third day in a row that daily cases have been over 2,000.

There are now 259 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 54 are in ICU.

As cases continue to rise HSE chief executive Paul Reid is pleading with the country not to dismiss public health advice and he has said it is never too late to get a vaccine.

In a tweet sent this morning, the HSE boss has asked those choosing not to follow the “strong advice” from top medics in the country to not dismiss it.

"You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country,” he said.

"But please don't dismiss it. If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk. We won't leave anyone behind & it's never too late.”

Currently, 84pc of Ireland’s eligible population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 90pc have received at least one dose.

Overall, 73pc of the Irish population is fully vaccinated.