Coronavirus Ireland: two more deaths and 514 new cases confirmed

Another two coronavirus-related deaths and 514 more cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to date in Ireland to 252,809 and there have been 4,921 deaths.

As of 8am today, 116 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU. There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Read More

Of the latest cases, 259 are men and 248 are women.

75 per cent are people aged under 45 and the median age is 28.

As of Friday, 1,799,190 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 1,305,178 people have received their first doses and 494,012 people have received their second jab.

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to protect themselves and allow Ireland beat the once-in-a-century pandemic.

Mr Martin issued the plea as he received his own jab at the Health Service Executive (HSE) vaccination centre in Cork City Hall - just metres from the office he used as Lord Mayor of Cork in 1992.

The Taoiseach said he "felt great" after receiving the AstraZeneca jab and then waiting the required 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination.

The Cork South Central TD even joked that he had a good breakfast before attending the vaccination centre.

The 60 year old Fianna Fáil leader said vaccines were successfully turning the tide in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic - and he said it was crucial people take up the chance of receiving their free vaccine.

Mr Martin was registered for his vaccination at City Hall by assistant Helen Fitzgerald.

He received his jab from South Infirmary-Victoria University Hospital nurse Brenda Dillon.

The Taoiseach queued for his vaccination processing along with others - most aged over 60 years - at City Hall.

"I want to pay tribute to the team at City Hall and to all those working at vaccination centres across the country," he said.

"Brenda did a fantastic job of vaccinating yours truly and (it was) not a bother."

"I feel great - fantastic."

"I want to thank everyone in the HSE for their work because the situation is really moving with momentum now with the vaccination programme."

"This week hopefully we will see somewhere between 220,000 and 240,000 people vaccinated."

"We are looking at somewhere between 250,000 and 270,000 administered next week."

"Last Friday alone it looks like we achieved 50,000 vaccinations in one day."

Mr Martin said Ireland's high take-up rate for the Covid-19 vaccines was the envy of Europe.

"These are high volumes of the vaccines being administered and the impact of all these vaccines has been very, very positive in terms of reduced death, severe illness and hospitalisations which were 116 this morning."

"There were 32 patients in intensive care which is the lowest since September."

"This represents very good progress on the vaccination front."

Last February, Mr Martin launched the City Hall vaccination hub - getting a tour of the centre just 24 hours before it opened.

Cork City Hall offers 30 vaccination booths and a special post-vaccination observation area.

It can operate seven days a week and deliver up to 2,400 vaccinations daily.

It began operations on Good Friday and was on target to achieve 1,060 vaccines on Sunday.

City Hall is one of several major vaccination hubs in the city, the others being at Pairc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium and Munster Technology University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown.

Separately, Mr Martin said he would support the use of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in under-50s.

The vaccine, along with AstraZeneca, has been restricted to use in over-50s due a rare side effect of blood clots in younger people.

However, the HSE is reviewing proposals to use the Johnson and Johnson jab in under 50s.

As the country is due to receive its biggest shipment of this vaccine in June, Mr Martin said he would be in favour of administering it to under 50s to ensure “maximum utilisation”.

"We want every vaccine used,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1 today.

"Of all the vaccines we have I hope that none would go to waste. Also, we would protect people faster and get as many people protected as fast as we can.

“I hope it works out and it’s something that I would support.”