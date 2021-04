01/04/2021 National Ambulance Service Paramedics, Cathal Cawley, left and Bill Kirwan pictured this morning at Coláiste Eoin, Finglas at the free pop up Covid-19 testing centre .....Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There have been two further coronavirus-related deaths and 511 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 237,695 and there have been 4,715 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to date.

As of March 31, 865,460 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 619,003 people have received their first dose and 246,457 people have received their second dose.

More to follow...

Online Editors