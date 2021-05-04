Coronavirus Ireland: two further deaths and 383 more cases confirmed

Irish Defence Forces members Private Jason McCannon and Private Joey Heeney waiting to take Covid-19 swabs at St Peregrine’s GAA club in Mulduddart. Photo: Frank McGrath

There have been two further deaths and 383 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 250,672 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,908.

Of the cases notified today 194 are men and 189 are women, 79pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 28 years old. 129 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Donegal, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

As of 8am today, 144 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There were 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Ahead of restrictions easing on May 10, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan has asked the public to not “underestimate the need to social distance” when meeting with other people.

“As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on May 10, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind,” he said.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated.

“Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

“And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.”

As of Sunday May 2nd, 1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,159,083 people have received their first dose and 445,561 people have received their second dose.

The Covid-19 online registration system opened today for people in their fifties, beginning with people aged 59.

People in the 50-59 age bracket will be able to register for the jab over the next 10 days.

It comes as the Cabinet is due to consider the latest advice from the HSE recommending to Government that it continues to vaccinate people based on their age.

The Health Minister had ordered a review into the rollout of the State vaccination programme after changes to the advice on the use of the four Covid vaccines.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recently recommended that all four vaccines can be administered to people over the age of 50, but only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines should be given to people under 50.

It is understood the HSE has advised the Government to continue with its current plan.

It means younger people are unlikely to be immunised ahead, or in tandem, with people from an older age category.