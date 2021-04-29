Coronavirus Ireland: Three further deaths and 474 more cases confirmed

There have been three further deaths and 474 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 248,326 and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,899.

Of the cases notified today 239 are men, 232 are women, 71pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.167 cases were in Dublin, 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 29 in Meath and the remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 155 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 27, 1,452,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,041,284 people have received their first dose and 411,150 people have received their second dose.

Ireland’s vaccination plan will continue to proceed based on age, HSE boss Paul Reid said today.

Changes to the advice on vaccines from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) have led to the plan being redrawn, with the latest version expected early next week.

It has been suggested that the restriction of the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs to people over 50 could see younger people moved up the queue.

Ireland is to receive over 600,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab, the bulk of which will arrive in late June, by which point the majority of the over-50s cohort should be already be vaccinated.

Mr Reid said the “primary driver” of the plan will be age, but that they also want to ensure that “no vaccines are left unutilised for any sustained period of time”.

He told a briefing on Thursday: “From our perspective, one of the core principles of the plan we’re designing is that we continue down through the ages, because that’s where the risk factor is.

“Age will be our primary driver, because that is the government plan, and we’ll continue along with that.

“We certainly don’t want to see vaccines sitting on the shelf.

“It will be primarily driven by age, and that’s the sequencing that we’re driving and by.”