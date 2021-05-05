Coronavirus Ireland: seven further deaths and 418 more cases confirmed

There have been seven further deaths and 418 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 251,087 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,915.

ICU numbers continue to drop, with four Covid-19 patients in intensive care being discharged since yesterday.

As of 8am today, 137 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There were 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths notified today, five occurred in April, one in February and one in January. The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 67-92 years.

Of the cases notified today 199 are men and 214 are women, 73pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old. 167 cases are in Dublin, 39 in Cork, 32 in Donegal, 29 in Kildare, 22 in Meath and the remaining 129 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of May 3, 1,621,870 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. 1,174,292 people have received their first dose and 447,578 people have received their second dose.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the public needs to “stay vigilant” and avoid congregating in large groups such as at funerals, wakes and birthday parties.

“As we look forward to the greater reopening of activities and services, our key objective now is to maintain our course in coming weeks and follow the public health advice in our daily activities,” he said.

“When you are planning to meet someone, remember that outdoors is safer for everybody.

“And when you meet up, stay at a 2m distance, keep to a small group and avoid crowded areas – this will minimise the risk of passing the virus from person to person, driving down the incidence rate and keeping our society open.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen outbreaks and clusters of disease as a result of social events such as funerals, wakes and birthday parties.

“Unfortunately we need to continue to stay vigilant to the infectious nature of this disease and avoid congregating together in large groups.

“We need all sectors of society to continue to encourage and support the public health messages and to help everyone to stay safe.”