Coronavirus Ireland: Seven further deaths and 1,372 new cases as 143,000 people vaccinated as of Sunday

21/01/2021 Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, pictured at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A further seven coronavirus related deaths and 1,372 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 188,923 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 2,977.

All of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 77 years and the age range is 43-94 years.

Of the cases notified today 616 are men and 751 are women, 56pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 41 years old.

Some 502 are in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 77 in Wexford, 75 in Waterford, 66 in Louth and the remaining 488 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,905 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 219 are in ICU.

There have 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of yesterday, 143,000 people have been given the Covid-19 vaccine in the Republic of Ireland. However, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said distribution will be delayed in March as the country will not be receiving as much supply from AstraZeneca as expected.

He said: "Today we have confirmed that the community vaccination programme will begin in February, subject to regulatory approval of AstraZeneca. Despite anticipated disruption to deliveries, which was announced on Friday 22 January, Ireland will receive a delivery of AstraZeneca vaccine within the expected range for February, although at the lower end of that range.

"Delivery in March is likely to be more impacted and considerably lower than what was originally stated by the company."

This comes as Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said stricter sanctions for people breaking the 5km lockdown rule will be considered by Cabinet tomorrow.

Since on-the-spot fines were introduced by gardaí two weeks ago for those deemed travelling with non-essential reasons, around 1,500 people have been fined.

Today, gardaí have reminded the public that foreign holidays are “not deemed essential”.

Gardaí also reminded the public that if a driver is found to be in breach of travel regulations and more than 5km from their home, adult passengers can be fined as well as the driver.

This is also the case for adults stopped while cycling or walking.

Minister Ryan said there would be increased surveillance to reduce unnecessary travel but said certain workers from the UK, such as those working at power stations, were necessary and needed to travel across the Border.

He said he Government will look at introducing “much stricter sanctions in terms of the 5km route” that would also discourage more people from flying.

The Green Party leader added that gardaí had put checkpoints near airports since last Friday in an attempt to cut out non-essential flying.

He warned that authorities needed to “significantly increase their surveillance" to reduce unnecessary travel.

There will be increased checks near the Border, Minister Ryan told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One, but said the idea of restricting travel across the border, or creating “an all-island bubble isn’t politically possible as of yet.”

