Coronavirus Ireland: record 101 deaths confirmed, as 19-year-old among those who died

A lab technician with a swab at RocDoc's testing facility in the Blue Car Park of Dublin Airport for hauliers bound for France. The company have announced additional drive-thru testing services at Cork and Shannon Airports for hauliers arriving in cars. PA Photo. Friday January 29, 2021. See PA story IRISH Coronavirus Port. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A record 101 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed by the Department of Health today, with the youngest being 19-years-old.

Some 83 of these deaths occurred in January and 18 in February.

The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 19-103 years.

A further 879 more coronavirus cases were confirmed today in the Republic of Ireland.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related fatalities in the country to 3,418 and the total number of cases to 198,424.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it is the highest number of deaths that have been reported on a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

He said the high number of deaths at the moment is due to the surge of infection from several weeks ago, and that “we have a long way to go”.

He added: “The best way to honour those who have died from COVID-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice.

“What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up.”

Of the cases notified today:

419 are men / 459 are women

56pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

383 in Dublin, 79 in Cork, 53 in Galway, 40 in Limerick, 43 in Meath and the remaining 290 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,388 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 207 are in ICU. There were 45 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Dr Holohan effectively ruled out summer getaways this year, dashing hopes people have of travelling to foreign hotspots.

Dr Holohan’s comments came just hours after Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary launched an extraordinary attack on the CMO’s leadership and criticised his colleagues on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Mr O’Leary accused Nphet of disseminating misinformation and “scare stories” as well as causing “mass hysteria” about international travel in an ­interview yesterday morning.

Speaking at a briefing last night however, Dr Holohan said it is not “realistic” to expect people can fly to Europe or other destinations for summer holidays and the only beach they are likely to travel to is their local one.

“I don’t think we are heading for a summer where millions of people from this part of the world can be heading to beaches that are other than in their own localities,” he said.

Yesterday, Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan effectively ruled out summer getaways this year, dashing hopes people have of travelling to foreign hotspots.

Dr Holohan’s comments came just hours after Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary launched an extraordinary attack on the CMO’s leadership and criticised his colleagues on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Mr O’Leary accused Nphet of disseminating misinformation and “scare stories” as well as causing “mass hysteria” about international travel in an ­interview yesterday morning.

Speaking at a briefing last night however, Dr Holohan said it is not “realistic” to expect people can fly to Europe or other destinations for summer holidays and the only beach they are likely to travel to is their local one.

“I don’t think we are heading for a summer where millions of people from this part of the world can be heading to beaches that are other than in their own localities,” he said.

Online Editors