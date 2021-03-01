Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 687 new cases confirmed

There has been one further death due to Covid-19 and 687 new cases of the virus confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) this evening.

This takes the total number of deaths in Ireland from the virus to 4,319, while the current case count has risen to 220,273.

The death reported today occurred in January.

285,780 have received their first Covid-19 vaccine as of last Friday according to the latest HSE data, with 140,290 people now fully vaccinated.

The positivity rate continues to fall with it measuring at 4.3pc for the last seven days.

There have been 240 new cases confirmed in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and the remaining 278 cases are spread across 19 other counties. County Longford reported no new cases today.

Yesterday was the first day that there were no new admissions to ICU due to Covid-19 for the first time since St Stephen's Day.

As of 8am today, 540 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 120 are in ICU. There were 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today; 352 are men and 334 are female; 71pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 30 years old.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 209 cases per 100,000, Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly met with his European counterparts today to discuss the threat posed by emerging variants of Covid-19 and the streamlining of authorisation processes for vaccines.

Minister Donnelly said, “We need to act now to combat the threat posed by emerging and future variants of Covid-19. It is vital to protect and maintain the effectiveness of existing and newly developed vaccines.

Minister Donnelly also reiterated Ireland’s support for the EU’s contribution to COVAX and underlined the EU’s leadership role regarding equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines: “This is the ethical thing to do and is in everyone’s interest, as no one will be safe until everyone is safe.”

