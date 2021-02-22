Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 686 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

There has been one further death and 686 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in the country to 4,137 and there have been 215,743 cases to date.

Read More

This comes as 100,000 people are to be vaccinated this week, the most vaccinations given in seven days so far, according to HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid.

About 40,000 of these people will be in the over-85 age group, meaning over 53,000 of the 72,500 people aged over 85 will have received a jab by the end of this week. Over the course of the next two weeks, Ireland will have completed the over-85 age group.

Ireland will receive 620,000 vaccine doses next month, in comparison to 417,000 in February.

“What we are seeing now is a ramping up,” said Mr Reid on RTÉ Radio 1's Today with Claire Byrne.

“Last week, we delivered approximately 80,000 vaccines. 13,500 went to the over-85 cohort, 25,000 were delivered to healthcare workers and 42,000 to nursing home residents and staff."

The HSE boss described the atmosphere at the Helix in Dublin at the weekend as “joyous and electric” as over 1,000 people over the age of 85 were vaccinated in the venue.

Mass vaccination centres will vaccinate for 12 hours per day, seven days a week with Mr Reid saying the HSE had “no plans” to increase the operational hours of these mass vaccination centres.

Read More

Online Editors