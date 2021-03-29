Coronavirus Ireland: One further death and 539 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

The mobile units are being set up in areas to actively look for cases in areas where there is high rates of community transmission (PA)

There has been one further death and 539 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 235,078 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,667.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin is due to make an announcement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the easing of restrictions.

It comes amid increasing concern over rising Covid-19 cases in the country and the most severe level of restriction, Level 5, is currently in place until April 5.

Some limited relaxations, in relation to outdoor activities and the 5km limit on travel, are expected.

But it is believed it will be May or June before a greater easing of restrictions will be made.

On Sunday, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the Government would only have a “very narrow” scope to ease restrictions amid fears of triggering a fourth wave of infections between now and when the majority of adults in the country will be vaccinated.

Mr Coveney said the Government also wanted to make sure the full return of schools was completed as intended after Easter.

He said he would also like to see an increase in construction activity, but only if public health advice allowed.

This comes as Britain is taking another small step out of lockdown today.

With UK coronavirus vaccination rates outstripping those of EU nations, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is easing the stark “stay at home” message that has curtailed everyday life – and kept the virus in check – for almost three months.

From today, it will be replaced in England with a message to stay local. People will be allowed to meet in groups of six outdoors and can resume outdoor sports such as basketball, tennis and golf.

The other parts of the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – are taking broadly similar steps. In Wales, thousands of people poured onto beaches and beauty spots at the weekend, after the authorities lifted travel restrictions that have been in place since December.

