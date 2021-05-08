Coronavirus Ireland: one death and 408 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

Irish Defence Forces members Private Jason McCannon and Private Joey Heeney waiting to take Covid-19 swabs at St Peregrine’s GAA club in Mulduddart. Photo: Frank McGrath

One coronavirus-related death and 408 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 252,303 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,919.

As of 8am today, 110 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, of which 33 are in ICU. There were nine extra hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the latest cases, 205 are men and 202 are women. 77 per cent of the latest confirmed cases are people aged under 45 and the median age is 31 years old.

1,746,912 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, as of Thursday - 1,267,167 people have received their first dose and 479,745 people have gotten their second jab.

This comes as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday encouraged the public "to get out there and participate in society".

However, he stressed that public health measures must be adhered to.

He also said that vaccinated people will be able to hug their grandchildren once restrictions are eased next week.

People who have had their jabs will be able to meet with unvaccinated people from one other household, indoors and without masks from Monday, May 10.

“People who are vaccinated will be in a position to meet other people who are unvaccinated, so long as those unvaccinated people come from just one other house, and are in the low-risk groups," Dr Holohan said.

“So that’s what the bonus applies for and it enables them to do that, to not have to take the other precautions.”

Put to him that his comments will have made a lot of people very happy, Dr Holohan replied: “I hope so.”

Speaking at the Nphet briefing yesterday, he said that people in older age cohorts have “shouldered the burden of the challenge of this”.

“It’s been really hard for people in those age groups, cut off from their own children, and cut off from their extended family and in particular grandchildren.

“So yes, this is something that I think most, most people will see, understand, and welcome,” he added.