Coronavirus Ireland: Four further deaths and 434 more cases confirmed

HSE paramedic Andrew Connaughton conducts a Covid swab on Charlotte Lynch, at the HSE walk-in Covid test centre at Castletown House in Celbridge (Picture: Frank McGrath)

There have been four further deaths and 434 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 251,904 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,918.

Speaking today, HSE boss Paul Reid said the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is at a point of “very strong momentum”.

He added that he's never felt a stronger moment of “hope and optimism” than he does now.

One in three people in the country have been vaccinated with a first dose and one in eight have had two doses, according to the HSE chief executive.

“I’ve certainly never felt a stronger moment of hope and optimism than we do feel now and it is grounded, not just on optimism, it is grounded based on evidence,” Mr Reid said on RTE Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

He said the health service is seeing reduced hospital admissions, reduced ICU admissions and reduced mortality, all directly correlated to the vaccination programme for those who have been vaccinated.

Asked whether one million vaccine doses will be administered in the month of May, Mr Reid said that despite about 40,000 fewer doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine being delivered, supplies overall were strong.

“We’re down about 40,000 for the month,” he said.

“It was a delivery of approximately 140,000 down to about 100,000 but we will still hopefully expect them to make that up.”

He said more than 46,000 doses of vaccine were administered in Ireland on Thursday, the highest number of vaccines administered in a single day.

“We’re now on a regular basis, beginning to hit over 40,000 each day,” he said.

"So we’re really at the point of very strong momentum to give the public confidence.”