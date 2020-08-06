Coronavirus Ireland: Five more deaths and 69 new cases as health chiefs warn rise in reproduction rate a 'serious concern'

Five more people have sadly died as a result of Covid-19 with a further 69 cases confirmed by the Department of Health.

There has now been a total of 1,768 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland, with 26,372 cases in total.

The reproduction rate of the virus has also risen to 1.8, with Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group highlighting it as a "serious concern". Professor Nolan said this meant the country could see twice the number of cases if we hit 2.

Rise in reproduction rate

"A reproduction number of almost 2 is a serious concern, and although we have not yet seen a significant increase in community transmission, there is a significant risk this could develop over the coming days and weeks emphasising the need for each of us to be extremely cautious that we do not contribute to the transmission of the virus," Professor Nolan said.

Clusters are being monitored and older people are warned to be particularly vigilant around Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Two of the cases have been identified as community transmission.

22 cases are located in Offaly, 19 in Kildare, 8 in Laois, 6 in Dublin, and 14 are spread across eight other counties Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wexford).

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

High number of cases in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn pointed to a high number of cases in three counties.

“Over the past fourteen days, 226 cases have arisen in Kildare, Laois and Offaly. These represent almost half of all cases in Ireland over that time period," he said.

He said outbreaks had taken place in a dog food factory and a meat processing plant in Tullamore, a meat processing plant in Kildare town and in Timahoe in Kildare.

“While the majority of these cases can be accounted for by outbreaks, this volume of cases is significant and our main priority now is to ensure that these outbreaks do not lead to widespread community transmission in the region."

Notices have been sent to GPs in Offaly, Laois and Kildare and the public - particularly the over 70s have been warned to keep a 2m distance, even when out exercising and to avoid public transport if possible, as well as washing hands and wearing masks.

Prof Nolan said: "We are advising everyone in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to pay attention to coughing, shortness of breath, fever, loss in taste, of smell.

"If you have these symptoms, immediately isolate and contact your GP for a test. "

He also advised anyone who had been in contact with someone diagnosed to "Please come forward" for a test.

The acting CMO added: "In this region people should double down. Keep a distance of 2 metres, don't go into crowded spaces, wash your hands and wear a face covering. NPHET continues to monitor the situation closely. I urge people in these counties to remain vigilant to stop the further spread of COVID-19 in these areas.”

He said regular testing would be offered to those in direct provision. "There's a commitment to offer regular testing."

"They are the locations for the factories but it's where people live is the other element, clearly people working in the factories live in different places.

"The reality is people commute and live around. The county as a whole needs to be careful."

Plea to limit contacts

Dr Glynn: "We are pleading with people, now is the time to limit your contacts (and not have house parties) - "To act as you did in March. We need to minimise risk, the measure NPHET has recommended is serial testing for those living in direct provision and those living in other settings.

"It's not mandatory testing but those who wish to take it up."

Prof Nolan said: "Young people are not immune, we've seen serious illness.

"We are relying on social and societal solidarity...young people can get very sick."

He warned of the after effects which could go on a long time and that a spread among the young could affect older people.

"On the question of house parties, we really need restraint," Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer said.

Dr Glynn said the threshold for rapid testing in factories was vital. "It's not for NPHET to dictate what happens."

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE said; “Public Health teams have been informed of the locations of these outbreaks as is routine and contact tracing and testing is taking place as appropriate. Our focus now is on controlling these outbreaks and taking action as necessary.

“We also need people to continue to follow our public health advice and avoid crowds, especially indoors, and limit the number of people you meet.

"The Department of Health and HSE launched the next phase of our communications campaign today encouraging people to keep up the protective behaviours of physical distancing, washing our hands regularly, wearing a face covering where appropriate and downloading the COVID-19 Tracker app.”

Restaurants

Dr Glynn said: "We have had a number of cases of people working in restaurants and hotels, we have had a wide variety of family clusters and friends. Where the transmission happens can be difficult to pinpoint."

He added that they had not been able to identify if people had been picking up the virus in businesses.

"Restaurants are where people come together. We've seen in other countries clusters associated with those settings."

Face coverings

"The HPSE are examining. We are looking at guidance of face coverings for teenagers. Teens, adults if you can't maintain the two metre distance, you should be waring face coverings

"The HPC is looking at it and I imagine guidance will be coming in the coming days."

Dr Glynn said: "We need to keep the cases low because we want our healthcare non covid services to resume and get back to where they were and schools to reopen.

"We are trying to keep levels of this disease low," he added.

