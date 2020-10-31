Coronavirus Ireland: five more deaths and 416 new cases confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, at a press conference at the Department of Health on Tuesday October 27. Photo: Collins Photos

Another 416 coronavirus cases and five more deaths have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,913 and there have been 61,456 confirmed cases to date.

Of today's cases, 87 are in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 320 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations were in the past 24 hours.

186 of today's confirmed cases are men and 230 are women.

The median age for those diagnosed in the newly-confirmed cases is 34 and 64 per cent are aged under 45.

This comes as it was confirmed yesterday that the spread of the Covid-19 virus is falling for the first time in months.



Prof Philip Nolan, who tracks the virus, said: "This is the first time in weeks we have been able to report positive indicators of the disease."

Last week the seven-day average was nearly 1,200 cases a day and that is now down to 836.

The 14-day incidence falls more slowly but it has also been cut and is now at 287 per 100,000 from 310 per 100,000.

Meanwhile, 11 further deaths from Covid-19 and 649 more cases were confirmed today by Northern Ireland’s Department of Health today.

This brings the total death toll in the North to 708 since the beginning of the outbreak this year.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 38,431.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to re-open on Monday, November 2, after closing for two weeks in an attempt to suppress the virus.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés have all closed after a spike in the virus- with the exception of take-away service - until November 13.

Online Editors