Coronavirus Ireland: deaths, ICU admissions and hospitalisations fall greatly from peak - CSO

The rate of people that are dying, being admitted to ICUs and being admitted to hospital due to Covid-19 is far below the first peak of the virus, the latest CSO statistics have revealed.

The overall mortality rate is 26 per 1,000 confirmed cases. This hit a high of 74 per 1,000 in April but was just five in September and fell further to three deaths per 1,000 cases last month.

Nphet have repeatedly warned though, that deaths usually lag far behind a spike in cases.

The peak of hospitalisations was back in late March as 688 people were admitted in just seven days.

Read More

Latest figures for the week ending on October 30 show just 126 people were admitted to hospital despite having over 400 more cases than the corresponding peak in late March.

Less than five people were admitted to ICU in the week ending October 30 while 95 were admitted in the seven days bringing March to a close.

The overall ICU admission rate is nine per 1,000 confirmed cases, this was also highest in March at 27 per 1,000 confirmed cases, while it was down to five per 1,000 in September and just three per 1,000 in October.

The fall in the death rate is likely attributed to superior knowledge in treating the virus, the added vigilance around nursing homes and the younger demographic of people infected in the second wave of the virus.

The statistics also reinforce assertions that the overwhelming burden of the disease is borne by those over the age of 65.

It continues to impact the older age groups the hardest, with 64pc of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date in the 80 years old or older age group.

Just 24 of the 1,908 people that have died with Covid-19 in Ireland have been 44 or younger the latest CSO stats have revealed.

109 people between the age of 45 and 64 have died with the disease.

Of the 133 people under the age of 64 that have died, 116 of those had underlying health conditions, the data shows.

The most common underlying condition present in people who have died with Covid-19 is heart disease, which was present in 44pc of cases.

There have been 1,568 deaths of people with underlying conditions from 15,570 confirmed, a 10pc mortality rate in this group.

Read More

Online Editors