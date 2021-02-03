Coronavirus Ireland: 94 more deaths and 1,013 new cases confirmed

There have been 94 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1,013 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Some 47 of these deaths occurred in February, 44 occurred in January, 2 in December and 1 in November.

The median age of those who died is 82 years and the age range is 36-100 years.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 3,512 and the total number of cases to 199,430.

This comes as hundreds of nursing home residents are still without their Covid-19 vaccination after being hit by another wave of infection as the virus spiralled out of control in the new year surge.

One in three of the Covid-19 deaths in January was a nursing home resident.

The extent of the death toll in such homes, reaching 1,543 since the start of the pandemic, was revealed at the Oireachtas Health Committee yesterday.

Yesterday, a record 101 Covid-19 related deaths were confirmed, with the youngest being 19-years-old.

Some 83 of these deaths occurred in January and 18 in February.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the high number of deaths is due to the surge of infection from several weeks ago, and that “we have a long way to go”.

He added: “The best way to honour those who have died from COVID-19, and those who loved them or provided care for them, is to follow the public health advice.

“What we can have control over today is the outlook of this disease in the weeks to come. Your positive actions matter, and they add up at a collective level. Please keep it up.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly paid his respects to the 101 people whose coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed yesterday.

Appearing on Virgin Media’s The Tonight Show, he said: “It’s heart breaking, it’s 101 men and women of a lot of different ages.

“It’s 101 families tonight who are mourning and not only are they mourning but they are having to mourn at a time when no one can mourn the way they want to, it is really tough.

“Our thoughts are with them, with the friends and family of all of those people.”

