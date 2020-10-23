Coronavirus Ireland: 777 new cases and seven more deaths confirmed

There have been 777 new cases and seven further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This means the total case count stands at 55,261 while the number of people who have died with Covid-19 in Ireland rises to 1,878.

There were 182 new cases in Dublin, 81 in Galway, 44 in Wexford, 42 in Meath, 41 in Cork and the remaining 387 cases are spread across 21 remaining counties.

Of the cases notified today; 434 are men and 340 are women; 66pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 33 years old.

As of 2pm today 319 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “15,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 14 days. It is vital for everyone with a recent diagnosis to self-isolate for the full 10 days to protect the people they live with, the people they love and people in their communities from this highly infectious disease. Self-isolate means stay at home, stay in your room as much as possible, stay away from other people, including those in your household.

“If you live with someone who has COVID-19 or you have been told that you are a close contact, you must restrict your movements for a full 14 days. Stay at home - don’t go to work, don’t go to school.

“I appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Now is the time to use our reserves of energy and dig deep in our efforts to follow the public health advice – keep your distance, wash your hands and wear a face covering. Play your part to break the chains of transmission across families, neighbours and communities.”

This comes as legislation bringing fines for breaching Covid-19 regulations into law was passed by the Dáil this evening.

People could face prison terms of up to one year and fines of up to €500 for a first time offence.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the legislation won’t apply to “the vast majority” of people who are abiding by public health guidelines.

Some schools were forced to close in Ireland today as the Department of Agriculture recalled Virapro hand sanitiser due to the use of methanol, instead of ethanol, in the antibacterial gel.

The Department of Agriculture has come under fire for not informing schools earlier as the recall notice was issued for Virapro on Tuesday but schools weren’t notified until last night.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, there have been five further deaths and 1,252 new cases confirmed, taking the death toll to 639 while the case count stands at 32,286.

