Coronavirus Ireland: 765 more cases confirmed and one further death

Covid restrictions could be in place for another “few months”, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar

There have been a further 765 Covid-19 cases in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

One more person has also died from the virus, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities to 2,205.

There have now been a total of 86,894 coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland.

This comes as yesterday there were 744 new cases of Covid-19, a significantly lower number than the days previous.

Read More

However, CMO Dr Tony Holohan said he believes this number was lower as testing would not have been as prominent on Christmas Day and St Stephens Day.

He delivered a stark message to the public, saying: “If we do not act now to stop the spread of Covid-19, we will not be able to protect those in our society that are most at risk of serious illness or death.

“Stay home, do not visit friends or family unless you are providing essential care and do not have visitors to your home. Follow the public health advice.”

Today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said “sustainable” Covid-19 restrictions could be in place for months until the most vulnerable and healthcare workers are vaccinated.

Mr Vardkar suggested that restrictions are likely to be in place for another “few months” and that they need to be sustainable instead of lifting and re-introducing restrictions as cases rise and fall.

"There will be a case of saying to the Irish people, you know, perhaps we should keep these restrictions in place until such a time as we have protected our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable,” he said on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

"But again, that speaks to a separate issue that if restrictions are going to be in place for a prolonged period, not a few weeks but maybe a few months, they need to be ones that are sustainable.”

Read More

Online Editors