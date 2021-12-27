Coronavirus Ireland: 6,735 new cases confirmed as almost 50pc of all tests positive

There have been a further 6,735 Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This comes as the positivity rate has sky-rocketed to almost 50pc, meaning almost half of all tests are now coming back as positive.

According to the Covid-19 swab data released today, December 27, 49.73pc of 13,149 tests taken were positive.

This compares to 18.14pc tests coming back as positive this time last week.

As of 8am this morning, 461 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 91 are in ICU.

This is 35 more coronavirus patients in hospital compared to yesterday, with the same number in intensive care.

The positivity rate for the past seven days is 27pc.

In anticipation of a large volume of cases over the coming days, the positive cases being reported are based on results uploaded to the HSE Covid care tracker.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said 87pc of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

"Possible Omicron cases can be identified by the number of PCR results with ‘S gene target failure’,” they said.

“Using this methodology, we estimate that approximately 87pc of reported cases are now due to the Omicron variant.

"In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional.

"HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 on CIDR over this period.”