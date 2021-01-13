Coronavirus Ireland: 63 further deaths and 3,569 more Covid-19 cases confirmed

A further 3,569 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland by the Department of Health today.

There was also a further 63 Covid-19 fatalities recorded.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 159,144 and the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 2,460.

This comes as healthcare workers on leave due to being a close contact of a Covid-19 case are being asked to return to work if they are asymptomatic due to the strain on the health service.

Read More

There are currently over 7,000 HSE staff out of work, Chief Operations Officer Ann O’Connor confirmed this morning.

There are currently 1,750 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 172 of these in ICU, according to latest figures. Both figures are the highest tallies ever recorded in the pandemic.

The INMO has today called for the government to declare a National Emergency due to the hospital crisis, as they say the health service is not coping with the surge in the disease.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, the COO said there are 14 Irish hospitals with more than 50 Covid-19 cases and six with more than 100. She said Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and Galway University Hospital are the worst hit.

Ms O’Connor said in “ordinary circumstances” the close contacts of cases would be out for 14 days, but said “that is not available to us in that instance”.

Read More





Online Editors