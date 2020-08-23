Coronavirus Ireland: 61 new cases confirmed as 100 children diagnosed with Covid in last two weeks

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: A man waits to usher in the next person to be tested at the Covid-19 testing station at St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge. Photo: Fergal Phillips.

Another 61 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today.

In total there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 27,969 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today - 30 are men and 30 are women, 67 per cent are aged under 45.

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

39 of the new cases are in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

Read More

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, urged people to continue to follow the giudelines.

He said in a statement: "I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not.

"Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again."

This comes after it was revealed today that 100 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the past two weeks.

Philip Nolan, Head of modelling on the National Public Health Emergency Team, said that as children prepare to return to school he wanted to reassure the public that we know a lot more about coronavirus than we did in March.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio One today, he said that children are contracting coronavirus at home more than anywhere else.

Prof Nolan said: "We will see cases in students and cases in teachers and clusters in schools, but when we see that, we need to think carefully and look carefully, because it remains unlikely when we see that.

"If, for instance, there are two children in the same school with Covid in two months' time, it is much more likely that those two kids have separately got it within their own households, rather than transmitting from child to child within the school."

He continued to say: "We have seen 100 cases in children aged between five and 14 years of age in the last two weeks.

"We are seeing them here in the context of household outbreaks."

Online Editors