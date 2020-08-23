Coronavirus Ireland: 61 new cases confirmed

| 16.9°C Dublin
Another 61 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.
There have been no new deaths reported to the HPSC today.
In total there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 27,969 confirmed cases.
Of the cases notified today - 30 are men and 30 are women, 67 per cent are aged under 45.
23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.
39 of the new cases are in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, urged people to continue to follow the giudelines.
He said in a statement: "I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not.
"Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.
"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again."
Online Editors
