Coronavirus Ireland: 576 Covid-19 cases confirmed with six more patients in hospital

There have been 576 more Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 58 coronavirus patients in hospital and 16 in ICU. This is six more patients in hospital compared to yesterday’s figures as the ICU figure remains the same.

Due to the HSE cyber hack, daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

There is also no data available on coronavirus-related deaths.

This comes as antigen tests could be used to help future demand as HSE boss Paul Reid said “it’s certain” there will be a “huge increase” in the number of people presenting for testing.

Mr Reid said from looking at how the UK has been affected by the Delta variant, there’s no doubt that Ireland will see a similar pattern of more people needing to be tested for Covid-19.

To help curb the increase, Mr Reid said the HSE is considering a number of new procedures- including using antigen testing for outbreaks and also for close contacts.

"While it’s uncertain about hospitalisations what is certain, and we’re talking to the UK and they’re seeing a huge increase in testing, and we’re seeing it too,” the HSE chief executive said today on RTÉ Radio One’s This Week.

“Thankfully, they are not showing to the same positivity level.

“We are planning on using antigen testing for outbreaks and potentially also for close contacts. In the UK they’re using some self swabbing in centres.

"So we are looking at a whole range of initiatives and we are planning.”