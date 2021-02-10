Coronavirus Ireland: 54 further deaths and 1,006 more cases confirmed

There have been 1,006 further Covid-19 cases and 54 more deaths, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 205,939 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 3,794.

Out of the 54 deaths confirmed today 45 of these deaths occurred in February, 5 occurred in January and 4 are still under investigation.

This comes as the fine for travelling abroad for a non-essential reason is to increase to €2,000.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to sign off on regulations which will increase the existing €500 fine to €2,000 as soon as possible.

This means a couple jetting out of Ireland for a holiday will now be hit with a €4,000 on the spot fine.

Yesterday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that Government advice against non-essential travel abroad is likely to continue for the rest of this year and into 2022.

In a blow to people hoping to take a foreign holiday later this year, he urged people to “forget about non-essential international travel”, unless reliable vaccine passports are developed.

He also said the Wage Subsidy Scheme (WSS) and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be extended into the second quarter of this year because not all services including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be open by the end of March.

Speaking on Today FM’s The Last Word, Mr Varadkar said: “The strong advice from Government at the moment and for a very long time has been to avoid non-essential travel abroad and I think that advice will most likely stay in place for the duration of the year if not into next year, unless we get to the point where we can develop reliable vaccine passports.”

However, when questioned about the vaccine passports, the Tánaiste said he shouldn’t have used that term because “the science doesn’t stand up for that at the moment”.

He added: “The vaccine passports yet don't stack up scientifically or medically because we just don’t know at this stage what extent vaccines reduce transmission.”

Mr Varadkar said travel between countries with low levels of transmission is more likely before vaccine passports, however that “is a long way away", adding: “For now forget about non-essential international travel, unfortunately.”

