Coronavirus Ireland: 52 further deaths and 866 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been 866 further Covid-19 cases and 52 more deaths in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 206,801 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 3,846.

Of the deaths today, 33 occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, 6 in December or earlier and 1 is still under investigation. The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 55 to 96 years.

Looking at the new cases today, 401 are men and 463 are women, with 65pc being under 45 years of age. The median age is 35 years old though.

Nationally, 281 cases were in Dublin, 63 in Galway, 56 in Kildare, 47 in Meath, 39 in Cork and the remaining 380 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 984 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 172 are in ICU. That’s 44 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 8, 242,353 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Of that figure, 154,900 people have received their first dose and 88,453 people have received their second dose.

Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee Professor Karina Butler said it’s a wonderful achievement how many people have already been vaccinated.

“We hope that as our vaccination numbers go up, we can offer more protection those who are vaccinated and ultimately the wider population,” she said.

“But, until that time, all of us, including those of us who have received our Covid-19 vaccines, must maintain our adherence to all of the other public health measures like washing our hands and social distancing.”

Speaking today in the Dáil, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it’s still possible to have a critical mass of the population vaccinated by September.

“I can say that, based on the highly conditional forecast we have, it would still be possible to meet the September date,” he said. “But again, it is highly, highly dependent on supply.

Today also marks the first time in weeks that there have been less than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospital. However, HSE chief Paul Reid warned that it’s still not time to let our guard down.

“There's nothing normal about these levels and we have a long way to go yet,” he said. “But at least it feels like we have the wind behind us now.”

This comes as the fine for travelling abroad for a non-essential reason is to increase to €2,000.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has asked Mr Donnelly to sign off on regulations which will increase the existing €500 fine to €2,000 as soon as possible.

This means a couple jetting out of Ireland for a holiday will now be hit with a €4,000 on the spot fine.

On Tuesday, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar warned that Government advice against non-essential travel abroad is likely to continue for the rest of this year and into 2022.

Speaking on Today FM’s The Last Word, Mr Varadkar said: “The strong advice from Government at the moment and for a very long time has been to avoid non-essential travel abroad and I think that advice will most likely stay in place for the duration of the year if not into next year, unless we get to the point where we can develop reliable vaccine passports.”

However, when questioned about the vaccine passports, the Tánaiste said he shouldn’t have used that term because “the science doesn’t stand up for that at the moment”.

“The vaccine passports yet don't stack up scientifically or medically because we just don’t know at this stage what extent vaccines reduce transmission,” he added.

