Coronavirus Ireland: 47 more deaths and 631 new cases confirmed

A member of the swab team working at the Covid-19 test centre at DkIT last year. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan / Newspics

There have been 47 more deaths and 631 further Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

14 of these deaths occurred in March, 18 occurred in February and 15 occurred in January.

The median age of those who died was 83 years and the age range was 60 - 95 years.

This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 631 and there have now been 224,588 cases in the state.

Of the cases notified today, 317 are men and 308 are women. The median age is 29 years old and 74pc are under 45 years of age.

There were 247 cases reported in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 44 in Meath, 41 in Cork, 32 in Limerick and the remaining 217 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 8am today, 370 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 92 are in ICU. There were 31 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 7, 525,768 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 375,521 people have received their first dose and 150,247 people have received their second dose.

This comes as Tánaiste Leo Varadkar today said Ireland is “on the right track” for the Government to lift the 5km travel limit on April 5.

But he said the return of schools is a cause for concern with an extra one million people moving daily.

Mr Varadkar today told Keith Finnegan, on Galway Bay FM, the return of schools is not causing a spike in cases as of yet but the situation will be monitored and a call will be made “on the run-up to April 5”.

He said the priority once all schoolchildren are back in classes will be to relax the 5km travel limit and look at opening some outdoor amenities, while allowing people to meet outside.

Speaking today Mr Varadkar said Ireland is “absolutely on track” with regard to hospitalisations and ICU admissions and that the cabinet will assess the situation at the end of the month to see what restrictions can be eased.

“We are going to go more slowly than maybe we would have if we hadn’t had the experience we did in January,” the Tánaiste said.

Mr Varadkar was not positive on the return of larger gatherings to funerals in the near future as he pointed out an increase in funeral numbers would only happen at Level 3, which he predicted was unlikely to happen next month.

“We would love to [increase numbers at funerals] and it is not the church, but there is very strong evidence that everything else that happens around weddings and funerals is a problem. It’s just the nature of these events,” he said.

Online Editors