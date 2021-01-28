Coronavirus Ireland: 47 further deaths and 1,466 cases confirmed

A further 47 Covid-19 related deaths and 1,466 more cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

Some 46 of these deaths occurred in January. The median age of those who died is 85 years and the age range is 55-99 years.

This rings the total number of cases in the country to 192,645 and the total number of coronavirus related fatalities to 3,167.

Of the cases notified today:

697 are men / 764 are women

55pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 41 years old

472 in Dublin, 106 in Galway, 103 in Cork, 77 in Waterford, 70 in Limerick and

the remaining 638 cases are spread across all other counties**

Professor Philip Nolan said the population has worked “incredibly hard” with slowing the transmission of Covid-19 and the R number is now estimated to be at 0.4-0.7.

He added: “We are maintaining an extraordinary effort but still we have a long way to go.

"We must maintain full suppression for several weeks if we are to achieve strategic options for the future. If we keep this up, we would be down to 200-400 cases per day by the end of February.”

However, he said the current daily death rate is “incredibly sad” and that in this wave there is a much greater death-toll in the community, as in the wave of April of last year two-thirds of covid related fatalities were in long-term residential settings.

CMO Dr Tony Holohan said the “incidence is falling but remains high.”

He added: “It is positive to see numbers of people hospitalised reducing and a stabilisation of numbers in ICU.

“However, we are continuing to experience high mortality with 878 deaths so far in January. I am concerned about the high incidence we are seeing in long-term care settings and vulnerable groups.

"Our efforts to stay home and break transmission of the disease will save lives. Please continue to follow the public health advice and support each other to keep going.”

Yesterday, global Covid-19 cases surpassed 100 million, meaning 1.3pc of the world’s population has now been infected with the virus, and more than 2.1 million people have died.

The worst affected countries - the US, the UK, Brazil and Russia - make up more than half of all reported cases despite representing 28pc of the overall population, a Reuters analysis found.

This comes as Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said levels of Covid infection among people aged over 85 in Ireland are “exceptionally elevated”.

In a letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on January 21 he said Ireland remains in a very vulnerable position due to Covid-19 levels. He also said the R number – measuring the spread of the virus – will drift upwards.

Dr Holohan expressed concern about the ability of people to maintain the current low level of social contact and also warned about the impact of the more infectious UK variant.

Incidence in those aged 65 and older continues to rise and is a cause of particular concern with “exceptionally elevated levels in those aged 85 and older”.

He said he expects the rise in deaths to continue for the coming weeks.

Yesterday, the CMO said that the current 14-day incidence rate remains more than double the peak incidence experienced during previous Level 5 measures in October.

He added: “Therefore, now is not the time to drop your guard and start to interact with people outside your household.

“The risk of transmission in the community remains very high. We must continue to work towards reducing the incidence of disease and preventing further hospitalisations and deaths.”

