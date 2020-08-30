Coronavirus Ireland: 42 additional cases, no new deaths reported

There have been 42 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 according to the latest figures reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There have been no new virus-related deaths recorded, leaving the total number of lives lost to the coronavirus in Ireland at 1,777.

The latest cases include 15 associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case while six cases were identified as being from community transmission.

There were 24 in Dublin, six in Limerick, and the remaining 12 located in Carlow, Clare, Galway, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, and Sligo.

There is now a total of 28,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified from midnight of Saturday, August 29th, 20 are men and 22 are women with 71% under 45 years of age.

As children across Ireland return to school, the President of the Irish College of General Practitioners reassured parents, the evidence shows schools are a low-risk environment for COVID transmission.

Speaking on RTÉ's Brendan O'Connor programme, Dr Mary Favier urged parents to be be vigilant for symptoms, but evidence shows that children are more likely to contract COVID at home, rather than at school.

"The reality is that children have been getting COVID across the summer, very few of them in Ireland, but they have, and the evidence is that schools are a relatively low-risk environment," she said.

"The evidence, while it's limited because there haven't been many kids going to schools over the summer internationally, is that its children that bring COVID into schools rather than get it at school.

Dr Favier said children with runny noses who are otherwise well can go to school, but if they have additional symptoms, such as a cough or shortness of breath, they could need testing and should stay home from school.

She said where a child is indicated for testing, as well as their immediate family members, must restrict their movements for 48 hours.

