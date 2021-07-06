Coronavirus Ireland: 397 more Covid-19 cases confirmed as there is ‘concerning increase’ in hospitalisations 

There have been 397 more Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 54 coronavirus patients in hospital and 16 in ICU as Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is a “a small but concerning increase in hospitalisations in recent days.”

He added: “This is a cause for concern and we will be monitoring it closely in the days and weeks ahead.

“Full vaccination is needed to protect against Covid-19, including the Delta variant.

"To protect yourselves and your loved ones, it is extremely important to take up the opportunity of being vaccinated and come forward for your second dose as soon as it is offered to you.

"The second vaccination is very effective at preventing both disease and hospitalisation.”

There are no updates on coronavirus-related deaths due to the HSE cyber hack and daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update.

HSE Chief Paul Reid announced today that half of the adult population are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Close to 70pc of the adult population have now received at least one dose of a vaccine as the vaccination programme intensifies in the face of the spread of the Delta variant.

“There are now over 50pc of the adult population fully vaccinated, with 69pc having their Dose 1.

“A total of 4.42m vaccines administered to date with 345,000 completed last week. We're working hard to protect as many people as quickly as possible,” Mr Reid said on Twitter this morning.

Ireland is now hoping to have all adults fully vaccinated in the next eight weeks, with Mr Reid saying last weekend all adults may be finished by the end of August.