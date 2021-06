A lab technician with a swab at RocDoc's testing facility in the Blue Car Park of Dublin Airport for hauliers bound for France. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A further 393 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed today by the Department of Health as hospitalisations continue to decrease.

There are now 48 coronavirus patients in hospital and 14 in ICU. This is down five Covid-19 patients in hospital from yesterday and one fewer in ICU.

There is currently no up-to-date data available on coronavirus-related deaths due to the HSE cyber attack.

