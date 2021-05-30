Coronavirus Ireland: 374 new Covid-19 cases confirmed

The Department of Health confirmed 374 new cases of Covid-19 today.

There are currently 35 coronavirus patients in ICU, which is no change from yesterday.

Due to the HSE cyber attack there is no daily data on coronavirus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, HSE CEO Paul Reid said the vaccination programme “is now making great headway.”

According to Mr Reid, one million vaccines were administered in May totalling 2.7 million in total.

He added: "50pc of adult population had a dose one and close to 20pc dose two. Reduced illness, sickness, mortality and a massive take up.”

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1 today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government’s target is to get over 60pc of adults fully vaccinated by the end of July.

He added that there is a risk of a fourth wave as more people begin to socialise and only 20pc of the population is fully vaccinated.

“The course that we are charting in the view of Nphet is low to moderate risk, but that doesn’t mean no risk, there is a risk and that does relate to a repeat of more or less of what we saw in December,” he said.

“We saw increased socialisation aided then by a new variant from the UK coming in linked from foreign travel and that led to the third wave.

“There is a risk of a fourth wave happening for a similar reason, increased socialisation across the summer and this Indian variant or even the Viatnemese variant.

“That is a risk but what’s different now is vaccines and they work against all the variants but the problem is only 20pc of our population is fully vaccinated.”