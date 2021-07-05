Coronavirus Ireland: 365 more Covid-19 cases confirmed as half of adult population fully vaccinated 

There have been 365 further Covid-19 cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

There are now 51 coronavirus patients in hospital and 14 in ICU.

No information is available on the number of coronavirus-related deaths due to the HSE cyber hack.

By the end of today, half of Ireland’s adult population will have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said.

More than 4.3 million coronavirus jabs have been administered to date, with 49.6pc of adults fully vaccinated and 67pc of adults having received their first dose.

Minister Donnelly tweeted: “By the end of today half our adult population will have full vaccination.

“This will continue to grow in the days and weeks ahead.

“It’s important that everyone continues to ensure they get their second dose.”