Coronavirus Ireland: 35 more deaths and 613 further Covid-19 cases

Ireland is beginning to see a protective impact from vaccination, said Professor Philip Nolan at today’s Department of Health briefing.

Despite deaths remaining relatively high, Prof Nolan said other positive news is that the seven-day moving average is half of what it was four weeks ago.

Thirty-five further deaths and 613 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 217,478 and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,271.

Twenty-one of these deaths occurred in February, 12 occurred in January, one in November and one further death is under investigation.

The median age of those who died was 85 years and the age range was 53 - 102 years.

Of the cases notified today:

308 are men / 304 are women

66pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

224 in Dublin, 39 in Limerick, 37 in Meath, 34 in Westmeath, 33 in Offaly and the remaining 246 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 591 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 138 are in ICU. There were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of February 22, 359,616 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 226,291 people have received their first dose and 133,325 people have received their second dose.

The reproduction number is currently between 0.6 and 0.9. Prof Nolan said this is a “real achievement” given the higher transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant, which now accounts for 90pc of cases.

"We think we are beginning to see from early evidence of a protective impact of vaccination on those cohorts that are in the course of being vaccinated at present,” he said.

He added: “Our collective efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and bring the disease to manageable levels are having a positive impact.

“If we continue to work together, we can keep each other safe as the vaccination programme offers wider protection.”

This comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that between 1,000 and 3,500 people are still arriving in the country every day.

Last week there were around 10,500 arrivals in Dublin Airport alone, he said during a debate on the Government’s legislation on mandatory quarantine for international arrivals yesterday.

Opposition parties have called for mandatory hotel quarantine to be introduced for all arrivals into the country’s ports and airports.

Mandatory hotel quarantine legislation was passed today and will see passengers from 20 countries stay in facilities for two weeks upon arrival into the country. Passengers themselves will have to pay for the two week stay.

While Opposition parties were in favour of legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine being finally brought before the house, Labour, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats will propose amendments that all non-essential arrivals be put into mandatory hotel quarantine.

Passengers may leave quarantine if they arrive into the country with a negative test and a further negative test again on day 10.

Speaking yesterday, the Health Minister also said Ireland could have enough doses of Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate 10.3 million people.

Mr Donnelly said the State had orders in place for 18.4 million doses of vaccines for its programme, which is expected to be significantly ramped up in coming months.

But these figures are heavily caveated on the availability and supplies of the vaccines.

Mr Donnelly said the figures give the public “better hope for brighter days ahead”.

He brought a memo to Cabinet on Tuesday to purchase additional doses including an extra 1.64 million doses of Moderna, as well as 330,000 doses of Valenza, 1.1 million of Novavax and 2.1 million of Janssen.

“Up to 10.3 million people could be vaccinated if these came through,” Mr Donnelly said.

Online Editors