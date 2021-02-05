Coronavirus Ireland: 35 more deaths and 1,047 new cases confirmed

There have been a further 1,047 Covid-19 cases and 35 more deaths in the Republic of Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 3,621 and the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 201,763.

Of the 35 deaths confirmed today, 29 occurred in February and six in January.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 63-96 years.

Of the cases notified today, 505 are men and 540 are women while 58pc are under 45 years of age, with a median age of 38 years old.

There are 292 cases reported in Dublin, 119 in Cork, 76 in Wexford, 60 in Limerick, 47 in Kildare and the remaining 453 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 1,221 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 181 are in ICU. There were 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said “many different individual actions” are needed to slow down the spread of the disease.

He added: “Every action you take is another layer of protection between you and the virus - the more layers you have the more protection you have.

“Public health measures are based on this principle. Keep physical distance from others, wash hands regularly, avoid crowds, wear face coverings and vaccines all provide you with layers of defence against Covid-19.”

This comes as the more infectious UK variant of Covid-19 now accounts for two-thirds of cases, amid little hope of any significant easing of restrictions early next month.

Professor Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) indicated this lockdown needs to drive down cases to very low levels.

When asked what might happen on March 5,he said there would still be a very high level of disease and it will be necessary to ensure cases continue to fall.

He added that the next few weeks will be difficult, “and as we bring the daily case levels below 1,000 a day, our progress will seem to slow down”.

“It is now more important than ever that we continue our efforts to bring case numbers down towards the very low levels we achieved in June and July,” he said.

“It is very good news that our estimates of the R number are well below one – in the region of 0.5 to 0.8.

“I noted last week that the testing of close contacts will impact on case numbers in the coming days.

“We shouldn’t be disappointed by this, it shows that we have moved from the mitigation phase of the last few weeks, back to the containment phase where we are tracking down every possible chain of transmission.”

Online Editors