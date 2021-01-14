Coronavirus Ireland: 28 further deaths and 3,955 more cases amid warning that new variants are more transmissible

Medical Virologist Dr Cillian De Gasgun has warned that new Covid-19 variants are expected to emerge over the coming months.

This comes as the Department of Health has recorded a further 28 Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today.

Some 26 of these deaths occurred in January 2021. The date of death for two of these reported deaths remains under investigation.

Some 3,955 more coronavirus cases were also confirmed today.

This brings the total number of cases in the state to 163,057 and the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 2,488.

Of the cases notified today:

1,826 are men / 2,115 are women

54pc are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

1,210 are in Dublin, 456 in Cork, 235 in Louth, 221 in Meath, 218 in Limerick, and the remaining 1,615 cases are spread across all other counties.

So far, 208 people have died from Covid-19 so far this month. According to CMO Dr Tony Holohan, 23 of these cases have been linked to outbreaks in hospitals while 38 with outbreaks in Nursing Homes.

In today’s Department of Health release, Dr De Gascun said it’s “not unusual for viruses to mutate over time”.

He added: “We have identified multiple different SARS-CoV-2 lineages in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, and two of the three recently emerged variants of concern from the UK and South Africa.

"We also expect that more variants will emerge across the world in the coming months.

"While some of the new variants will increase the risk of becoming infected because they have increased transmissibility – they can stick longer and better to surfaces – this does not mean that our continued adherence to the public health advice is in anyway less effective.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said that what they are seeing in this wave is is “different to what we have seen since springtime, and perhaps worse.”

On the vaccination programme, an infectious disease expert admitted he is "nervous" at the timeline of Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Read More

Dr Jack Lambert of the Mater Hospital in Dublin said he believed the Government needed to do more to accelerate the vaccine campaign - and, if necessary, "to beg, buy or borrow" extra supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines from countries like the UK.

"I am here at the Mater and we see Tweets coming from Cork University Hospital (CUH) that they have vaccinated all 6,500 of their target," he told 96FM.

"At the Mater, we have been able to vaccinate less than half - less than 3,000 of a planned 6,000 vaccinated. It makes you nervous. We were at the frontline last March and April. We were at the epicentre with the national isolation units. We are short supplies of the vaccine."

"What is going to happen rolling (it) out - we really need to have somebody getting a detailed plan together and prioritising things."

"I understand that the vaccine is in short supply but there needs to be a priority and that needs to be abided by based on need.”

He said the Government needed to be much more ambitious with the vaccination programme and expressed concern that it will take far too long to complete.

"I think we need to go beyond that - the UK ordered 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine."

Read More

Online Editors